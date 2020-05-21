2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking putting green garage tennis court

This is an amazing opportunity to enjoy a 55+ community that boasts a 20,000 square foot lakefront clubhouse. Residents enjoy a true sense of community with activities such as boating, fishing, kayaking, tennis in addition to walking and bike trails. Several Clubs to get engaged including but not limited to photographer club, travel group, dance classes poker and bingo just to name a few. Be active- putting green, bocce, zumba, pickle ball and more. This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in the Twin Lakes community has tremendous upgrades. Move in ready with 18 X 18 tile flooring throughout, UV light in Ac Unit, a screened lanai, extended paver patio, gutters,window blinds, additional cabinets in the laundry room, and tinted film on the sliding glass doors . Beautifully maintained lawn! Aside of amazing amenities and upgrade this home is also conveniently located near Lake Nona Medical City including the VA Hospital, Orlando International Airport, Theme Parks, and Brevard Beaches!