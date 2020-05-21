2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD

Amenities
This is an amazing opportunity to enjoy a 55+ community that boasts a 20,000 square foot lakefront clubhouse. Residents enjoy a true sense of community with activities such as boating, fishing, kayaking, tennis in addition to walking and bike trails. Several Clubs to get engaged including but not limited to photographer club, travel group, dance classes poker and bingo just to name a few. Be active- putting green, bocce, zumba, pickle ball and more. This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in the Twin Lakes community has tremendous upgrades. Move in ready with 18 X 18 tile flooring throughout, UV light in Ac Unit, a screened lanai, extended paver patio, gutters,window blinds, additional cabinets in the laundry room, and tinted film on the sliding glass doors . Beautifully maintained lawn! Aside of amazing amenities and upgrade this home is also conveniently located near Lake Nona Medical City including the VA Hospital, Orlando International Airport, Theme Parks, and Brevard Beaches!