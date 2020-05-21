All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD

2441 Yellow Brick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Yellow Brick Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
tennis court
This is an amazing opportunity to enjoy a 55+ community that boasts a 20,000 square foot lakefront clubhouse. Residents enjoy a true sense of community with activities such as boating, fishing, kayaking, tennis in addition to walking and bike trails. Several Clubs to get engaged including but not limited to photographer club, travel group, dance classes poker and bingo just to name a few. Be active- putting green, bocce, zumba, pickle ball and more. This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in the Twin Lakes community has tremendous upgrades. Move in ready with 18 X 18 tile flooring throughout, UV light in Ac Unit, a screened lanai, extended paver patio, gutters,window blinds, additional cabinets in the laundry room, and tinted film on the sliding glass doors . Beautifully maintained lawn! Aside of amazing amenities and upgrade this home is also conveniently located near Lake Nona Medical City including the VA Hospital, Orlando International Airport, Theme Parks, and Brevard Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have any available units?
2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have?
Some of 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 YELLOW BRICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

