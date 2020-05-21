All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

2385 Datura Loop

2385 Datura Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2385 Datura Loop, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
LUXURY RENTAL in the sought-after Community of Twin Lakes. ALL CAN APPLY, however, at least one resident is required to be 55+, permanent residents need to be 18+. 2 -BEDROOM HOME PLUS BONUS ROOM, so spacious it feels like a 3-Bedroom Home! This exquisite floorplan features a full 2 car garage, all Living Space on 1st floor, tile flooring throughout the entire home. Great Room off Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Gorgeous counter tops in the Kitchen, Bathrooms and Laundry areas, Light Majestic Cabinets in the Kitchen and throughout the home. This Energy Efficient home boasts openness and natural light throughout. Bonus Room ideal for a Home Office or TV room. Master Bedroom is split from second bedroom and has a huge walk in closet and luxurious master bath, with double vanities and extra-large walk-in shower. Beautiful paved flooring covers the floors of your Lanai on the back, and your Driveway up front. Twin Lakes Community lifestyle features endless leisure activities, Pool & Cabana with Grill, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Putting Green, Gathering Lounge, Activity Room, Tennis and Pickle ball Courts, Bocce and Basketball Courts, Boat Dock, Kayaking, Canoeing, Green Space, Dog Parks, Walking Trails, Resort-style Pool and Patio Bar. - Located in an excellent and convenient location with easy access to Florida Turnpike and 192.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Datura Loop have any available units?
2385 Datura Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2385 Datura Loop have?
Some of 2385 Datura Loop's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Datura Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Datura Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Datura Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2385 Datura Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2385 Datura Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Datura Loop offers parking.
Does 2385 Datura Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Datura Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Datura Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2385 Datura Loop has a pool.
Does 2385 Datura Loop have accessible units?
No, 2385 Datura Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Datura Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Datura Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
