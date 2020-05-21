2385 Datura Loop

Amenities

LUXURY RENTAL in the sought-after Community of Twin Lakes. ALL CAN APPLY, however, at least one resident is required to be 55+, permanent residents need to be 18+. 2 -BEDROOM HOME PLUS BONUS ROOM, so spacious it feels like a 3-Bedroom Home! This exquisite floorplan features a full 2 car garage, all Living Space on 1st floor, tile flooring throughout the entire home. Great Room off Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Gorgeous counter tops in the Kitchen, Bathrooms and Laundry areas, Light Majestic Cabinets in the Kitchen and throughout the home. This Energy Efficient home boasts openness and natural light throughout. Bonus Room ideal for a Home Office or TV room. Master Bedroom is split from second bedroom and has a huge walk in closet and luxurious master bath, with double vanities and extra-large walk-in shower. Beautiful paved flooring covers the floors of your Lanai on the back, and your Driveway up front. Twin Lakes Community lifestyle features endless leisure activities, Pool & Cabana with Grill, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Putting Green, Gathering Lounge, Activity Room, Tennis and Pickle ball Courts, Bocce and Basketball Courts, Boat Dock, Kayaking, Canoeing, Green Space, Dog Parks, Walking Trails, Resort-style Pool and Patio Bar. - Located in an excellent and convenient location with easy access to Florida Turnpike and 192.