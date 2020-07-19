All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2260 BETSY ROSS LN

2260 Betsy Ross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Like New Townhouse for Rent! Large 2 bedroom 2 Bath townhome in fantastic St. Cloud community Jefferson Green At Anthem Park. Home features attached 1 car garage. Rent includes access to community amenities. Resort lifestyle ambiance and prime location are what make Jefferson Green at Anthem Park unique. You never even need to leave the community to enjoy spending time with those you enjoy the most! Visit Jefferson Green at Anthem Park to see the community that truly has it all! Call today to schedule a showing. Community Amenities and Highlights Include * Resort Style Pool * Clubhouse Perfect For Entertaining * Fitness / Gym Facility * Tennis Courts * Volleyball Courts * Fishing Pier * Playground * 5 Parks, Including Dog Park * Picturesque Walking Trails With Large Shade Oak Trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have any available units?
2260 BETSY ROSS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have?
Some of 2260 BETSY ROSS LN's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 BETSY ROSS LN currently offering any rent specials?
2260 BETSY ROSS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 BETSY ROSS LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN is pet friendly.
Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN offer parking?
Yes, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN offers parking.
Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have a pool?
Yes, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN has a pool.
Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have accessible units?
No, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 BETSY ROSS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 BETSY ROSS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
