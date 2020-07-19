2260 BETSY ROSS LN

Amenities

Like New Townhouse for Rent! Large 2 bedroom 2 Bath townhome in fantastic St. Cloud community Jefferson Green At Anthem Park. Home features attached 1 car garage. Rent includes access to community amenities. Resort lifestyle ambiance and prime location are what make Jefferson Green at Anthem Park unique. You never even need to leave the community to enjoy spending time with those you enjoy the most! Visit Jefferson Green at Anthem Park to see the community that truly has it all! Call today to schedule a showing. Community Amenities and Highlights Include * Resort Style Pool * Clubhouse Perfect For Entertaining * Fitness / Gym Facility * Tennis Courts * Volleyball Courts * Fishing Pier * Playground * 5 Parks, Including Dog Park * Picturesque Walking Trails With Large Shade Oak Trees