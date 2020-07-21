2210 Deata Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Nice 3/2 Pool Home located in St. Cloud - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1695 for the first 3 months, increase to $1750 for remainder of lease. Freshly repainted nice 3/2 St. Cloud Pool home with large fenced yard, 2 car garage and storage shed. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Separate formal dining room and a great room opens to large enclosed Florida room. Located in desired Sweetwater Creek neighborhood. Pool care included. Within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed, age, and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



(RLNE2203487)