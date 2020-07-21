All apartments in St. Cloud
2210 Deata Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2210 Deata Court

2210 Deata Court · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Deata Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Nice 3/2 Pool Home located in St. Cloud - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1695 for the first 3 months, increase to $1750 for remainder of lease. Freshly repainted nice 3/2 St. Cloud Pool home with large fenced yard, 2 car garage and storage shed. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Separate formal dining room and a great room opens to large enclosed Florida room. Located in desired Sweetwater Creek neighborhood. Pool care included. Within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed, age, and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

(RLNE2203487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Deata Court have any available units?
2210 Deata Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2210 Deata Court currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Deata Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Deata Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Deata Court is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Deata Court offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Deata Court offers parking.
Does 2210 Deata Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Deata Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Deata Court have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Deata Court has a pool.
Does 2210 Deata Court have accessible units?
No, 2210 Deata Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Deata Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Deata Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Deata Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Deata Court does not have units with air conditioning.
