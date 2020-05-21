All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like
2165 Betsy Ross Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2165 Betsy Ross Lane

2165 Betsy Ross Lane · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2165 Betsy Ross Lane · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in.

Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Living room and dining room combination with ceramic tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. The Master Bedroom Suite features a tray ceiling and walk-in closet, double sinks and a Roman bathtub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full size bathroom with a tub. There is a half bathroom downstairs for guests, full size laundry closet with storage space and a 2 car garage plus a 2 car driveway.

The community of Jefferson Green at Anthem Park features a resort style zero-entry swimming pool, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining, fishing pier, walking trails, fitness center, a dog park, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and a playground. Located only minutes to major roadways making easy access to the Orlando International Airport and Medical City. No rear neighbors....just beautiful majestic oak trees. All within a convenient location just 2 miles from the Florida turnpike.

Note: washer and dryer are supplied in as-is condition, landlord may not repair or replace. The lease includes monthly a/c filters delivered to your door.

(RLNE5472018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have any available units?
2165 Betsy Ross Lane has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have?
Some of 2165 Betsy Ross Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Betsy Ross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Betsy Ross Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Betsy Ross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane does offer parking.
Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane has a pool.
Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have accessible units?
No, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Betsy Ross Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Betsy Ross Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with ParkingSt. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus