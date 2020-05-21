2165 Betsy Ross Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in.



Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Living room and dining room combination with ceramic tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. The Master Bedroom Suite features a tray ceiling and walk-in closet, double sinks and a Roman bathtub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full size bathroom with a tub. There is a half bathroom downstairs for guests, full size laundry closet with storage space and a 2 car garage plus a 2 car driveway.



The community of Jefferson Green at Anthem Park features a resort style zero-entry swimming pool, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining, fishing pier, walking trails, fitness center, a dog park, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and a playground. Located only minutes to major roadways making easy access to the Orlando International Airport and Medical City. No rear neighbors....just beautiful majestic oak trees. All within a convenient location just 2 miles from the Florida turnpike.



Note: washer and dryer are supplied in as-is condition, landlord may not repair or replace. The lease includes monthly a/c filters delivered to your door.



