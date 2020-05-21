2165 Betsy Ross Lane.

Amenities
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in.
Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Living room and dining room combination with ceramic tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. The Master Bedroom Suite features a tray ceiling and walk-in closet, double sinks and a Roman bathtub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full size bathroom with a tub. There is a half bathroom downstairs for guests, full size laundry closet with storage space and a 2 car garage plus a 2 car driveway.
The community of Jefferson Green at Anthem Park features a resort style zero-entry swimming pool, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining, fishing pier, walking trails, fitness center, a dog park, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and a playground. Located only minutes to major roadways making easy access to the Orlando International Airport and Medical City. No rear neighbors....just beautiful majestic oak trees. All within a convenient location just 2 miles from the Florida turnpike.
Note: washer and dryer are supplied in as-is condition, landlord may not repair or replace. The lease includes monthly a/c filters delivered to your door.
(RLNE5472018)