Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2109 Continental St.

2109 Continental Street · (407) 846-8846
Location

2109 Continental Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2109 Continental St. - * · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2109 Continental St. - * Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud - Unfurnished 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with ceramic floor tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms only. Cherry wood cabinets with center island and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with large walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. Screened in porch and garage with electric opener and pre wired for alarm system. Beautiful front view of pond and walking distance to clubhouse and community pool. Anthem Park is a gated community that also offers clubhouse with community pool. Located off Neptune and Old Canoe Creek Rd., close to schools, stores and major roads.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

(RLNE2383384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Continental St. have any available units?
2109 Continental St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Continental St. have?
Some of 2109 Continental St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Continental St. currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Continental St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Continental St. pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Continental St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2109 Continental St. offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Continental St. does offer parking.
Does 2109 Continental St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Continental St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Continental St. have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Continental St. has a pool.
Does 2109 Continental St. have accessible units?
No, 2109 Continental St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Continental St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Continental St. does not have units with dishwashers.
