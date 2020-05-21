1869 castleton dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 St Cloud - Property Id: 266748



Beautiful newer build, corner lot home with open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast nook off to the side. Breakfast nook opens to a spacious fully fenced backyard that's great for entertaining. Home has split floor plan with guest bedrooms in front area of home and master bedroom towards the back. Master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet, huge master bath with a garden tub and stand up shower. The Lancaster Park community is minutes to Lake Nona, Medical City, boasting top rated school zones, restaurants, major road ways, shopping, and easy access to family activities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266748

Property Id 266748



(RLNE5724177)