Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1869 castleton dr
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1869 castleton dr

1869 Castleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1869 Castleton Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 St Cloud - Property Id: 266748

Beautiful newer build, corner lot home with open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast nook off to the side. Breakfast nook opens to a spacious fully fenced backyard that's great for entertaining. Home has split floor plan with guest bedrooms in front area of home and master bedroom towards the back. Master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet, huge master bath with a garden tub and stand up shower. The Lancaster Park community is minutes to Lake Nona, Medical City, boasting top rated school zones, restaurants, major road ways, shopping, and easy access to family activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266748
Property Id 266748

(RLNE5724177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 castleton dr have any available units?
1869 castleton dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1869 castleton dr have?
Some of 1869 castleton dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 castleton dr currently offering any rent specials?
1869 castleton dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 castleton dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1869 castleton dr is pet friendly.
Does 1869 castleton dr offer parking?
No, 1869 castleton dr does not offer parking.
Does 1869 castleton dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1869 castleton dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 castleton dr have a pool?
No, 1869 castleton dr does not have a pool.
Does 1869 castleton dr have accessible units?
No, 1869 castleton dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 castleton dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1869 castleton dr has units with dishwashers.

