Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

1810 Patriot Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 4/2 Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - This 4/2 split floor plan home is undergoing improvements to include new paint and carpeting. Move in Special, $1695 for the first 3 months, increase to $1750 for remainder of lease if leased by 2/15. This home features a beautiful granite island, large pantry and eat in dining space in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, large bathroom suite with huge bathtub and separate stand up shower for relaxing. Enjoy fishing, a fitness room, community pool, sand volleyball and tennis at the clubhouse as these are just a few of the amenities this community offers. This beautiful home is in close proximity to the local Elementary School, shopping centers, hospitals, and only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Pictures shown were taken prior to interior improvements. Dog allowed with pet fee, breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



(RLNE2037439)