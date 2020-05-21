All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1810 Patriot Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1810 Patriot Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1810 Patriot Way

1810 Patriot Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1810 Patriot Way, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1810 Patriot Way Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 4/2 Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - This 4/2 split floor plan home is undergoing improvements to include new paint and carpeting. Move in Special, $1695 for the first 3 months, increase to $1750 for remainder of lease if leased by 2/15. This home features a beautiful granite island, large pantry and eat in dining space in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, large bathroom suite with huge bathtub and separate stand up shower for relaxing. Enjoy fishing, a fitness room, community pool, sand volleyball and tennis at the clubhouse as these are just a few of the amenities this community offers. This beautiful home is in close proximity to the local Elementary School, shopping centers, hospitals, and only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. Pictures shown were taken prior to interior improvements. Dog allowed with pet fee, breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE2037439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Patriot Way have any available units?
1810 Patriot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Patriot Way have?
Some of 1810 Patriot Way's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Patriot Way currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Patriot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Patriot Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Patriot Way is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Patriot Way offer parking?
No, 1810 Patriot Way does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Patriot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Patriot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Patriot Way have a pool?
Yes, 1810 Patriot Way has a pool.
Does 1810 Patriot Way have accessible units?
No, 1810 Patriot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Patriot Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Patriot Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus