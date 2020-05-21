1741 MOHAVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features an open layout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and stylish tile throughout. Additionally, the master bath is the ideal place for regal relaxation and privacy, and the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!