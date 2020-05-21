All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated December 1 2019

1741 MOHAVE COURT

1741 Mohave Court · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Mohave Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a patio for cooking out and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features an open layout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and stylish tile throughout. Additionally, the master bath is the ideal place for regal relaxation and privacy, and the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have any available units?
1741 MOHAVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have?
Some of 1741 MOHAVE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 MOHAVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1741 MOHAVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 MOHAVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1741 MOHAVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1741 MOHAVE COURT offers parking.
Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 MOHAVE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have a pool?
No, 1741 MOHAVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1741 MOHAVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 MOHAVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 MOHAVE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

