St. Cloud, FL
1729 Hawksbill Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1729 Hawksbill Lane

1729 Hawksbill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1729 Hawksbill Lane Available 02/01/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home near Lake Nona! - You'll love this stunning and well maintained 2-story home located in highly desirable Preserve at Turtle Creek, 5 miles from Medical City including Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital and UCF Medical School. This beautifully designed 4 bedroom 3 baths is in a class all it's own. The open floor plan welcomes you to a Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen, granite counters, smooth stove top, separate wall oven with a large center island overlooking a stunning Great Room and Formal Dinning room. The Oversize Master Suite includes a huge walk in closet, with gorgeous large shower with double vanities. Additional features include an expansive bonus room, laundry room, an office, wood ceilings, electric fireplace and two-car garage. This home is full of upgrades!!! The Preserve at Turtle Creek with LARGE COMMUNITY POOL, playground, expansive common areas and much much more. Truly a must see!!!

Schools:

-Lakeview Elementary
-Narcoossee Middle
-Harmony High

(RLNE5414241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have any available units?
1729 Hawksbill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have?
Some of 1729 Hawksbill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Hawksbill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Hawksbill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Hawksbill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Hawksbill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Hawksbill Lane offers parking.
Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Hawksbill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1729 Hawksbill Lane has a pool.
Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1729 Hawksbill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Hawksbill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Hawksbill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

