1729 Hawksbill Lane Available 02/01/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home near Lake Nona! - You'll love this stunning and well maintained 2-story home located in highly desirable Preserve at Turtle Creek, 5 miles from Medical City including Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital and UCF Medical School. This beautifully designed 4 bedroom 3 baths is in a class all it's own. The open floor plan welcomes you to a Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen, granite counters, smooth stove top, separate wall oven with a large center island overlooking a stunning Great Room and Formal Dinning room. The Oversize Master Suite includes a huge walk in closet, with gorgeous large shower with double vanities. Additional features include an expansive bonus room, laundry room, an office, wood ceilings, electric fireplace and two-car garage. This home is full of upgrades!!! The Preserve at Turtle Creek with LARGE COMMUNITY POOL, playground, expansive common areas and much much more. Truly a must see!!!
Schools:
-Lakeview Elementary
-Narcoossee Middle
-Harmony High
(RLNE5414241)