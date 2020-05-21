Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

1729 Hawksbill Lane Available 02/01/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home near Lake Nona! - You'll love this stunning and well maintained 2-story home located in highly desirable Preserve at Turtle Creek, 5 miles from Medical City including Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital and UCF Medical School. This beautifully designed 4 bedroom 3 baths is in a class all it's own. The open floor plan welcomes you to a Gourmet Upgraded Kitchen, granite counters, smooth stove top, separate wall oven with a large center island overlooking a stunning Great Room and Formal Dinning room. The Oversize Master Suite includes a huge walk in closet, with gorgeous large shower with double vanities. Additional features include an expansive bonus room, laundry room, an office, wood ceilings, electric fireplace and two-car garage. This home is full of upgrades!!! The Preserve at Turtle Creek with LARGE COMMUNITY POOL, playground, expansive common areas and much much more. Truly a must see!!!



Schools:



-Lakeview Elementary

-Narcoossee Middle

-Harmony High



