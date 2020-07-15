Amenities

1716 Hawksbill Lane Available 09/01/20 3/2 Energy Efficient Home w/ Fenced Yard - Property is tenant occupied and can not schedule showings until the first week of August. Energy efficient 3/2 home with a 2 car garage and fenced in large backyard located at the Preserve at Turtle Creek in St. Cloud very close to Lake Nona. Many upgrades to include granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in all baths, 18x18 tile in all wet areas, 42" uppers, Stainless Steel appliances, covered back patio, and washer/dryer. Preserve at Turtle Creek is centrally located and a short commute to Lake Nona and Medical City, as well as major commuting arteries including the Central Florida Greenway (SR 417), the Florida Turnpike, and the Beachline Expressway (SR 528). You’ll enjoy nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as the close proximity to area theme parks and the Orlando International Airport. A short 5-minute drive will take you to Lakefront Park in Saint Cloud on beautiful Lake Tohopekaliga, where you can enjoy swimming, boating, biking, fishing, picnicking, and playing in the beautiful waterfront oasis. Lawn care included. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



