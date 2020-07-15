All apartments in St. Cloud
1716 Hawksbill Lane

1716 Hawksbill Lane
Location

1716 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 Hawksbill Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1716 Hawksbill Lane Available 09/01/20 3/2 Energy Efficient Home w/ Fenced Yard - Property is tenant occupied and can not schedule showings until the first week of August. Energy efficient 3/2 home with a 2 car garage and fenced in large backyard located at the Preserve at Turtle Creek in St. Cloud very close to Lake Nona. Many upgrades to include granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in all baths, 18x18 tile in all wet areas, 42" uppers, Stainless Steel appliances, covered back patio, and washer/dryer. Preserve at Turtle Creek is centrally located and a short commute to Lake Nona and Medical City, as well as major commuting arteries including the Central Florida Greenway (SR 417), the Florida Turnpike, and the Beachline Expressway (SR 528). You’ll enjoy nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as the close proximity to area theme parks and the Orlando International Airport. A short 5-minute drive will take you to Lakefront Park in Saint Cloud on beautiful Lake Tohopekaliga, where you can enjoy swimming, boating, biking, fishing, picnicking, and playing in the beautiful waterfront oasis. Lawn care included. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have any available units?
1716 Hawksbill Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have?
Some of 1716 Hawksbill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Hawksbill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Hawksbill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Hawksbill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Hawksbill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Hawksbill Lane offers parking.
Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Hawksbill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have a pool?
No, 1716 Hawksbill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1716 Hawksbill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Hawksbill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Hawksbill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
