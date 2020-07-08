All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1526 Reade Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1526 Reade Cir
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1526 Reade Cir

1526 Reade Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1526 Reade Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4/3 Waterfront Home on Premium Lot in St. Cloud - Move-in Special - Relax and enjoy breathtaking views of the pond and conservation area in this lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home that has been meticulously maintained. Move-in special $1595 for the first 3 months and $1650 for the remainder of the lease term. A great floor plan has formal living, dining and family room, split bedrooms and nice upgrades. Cooks kitchen boasts of a double oven, plenty of cabinets and a "pass thru" window great when entertaining on the spacious enclosed porch. Plenty of storage in garage. Conveniently located in Canoe Creek Woods close to Florida's Turnpike, St. Cloud Golf Course, shopping centers, and restaurants. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE5424735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Reade Cir have any available units?
1526 Reade Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Reade Cir have?
Some of 1526 Reade Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Reade Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Reade Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Reade Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Reade Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1526 Reade Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Reade Cir offers parking.
Does 1526 Reade Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Reade Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Reade Cir have a pool?
No, 1526 Reade Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Reade Cir have accessible units?
No, 1526 Reade Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Reade Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Reade Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus