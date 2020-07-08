1526 Reade Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4/3 Waterfront Home on Premium Lot in St. Cloud - Move-in Special - Relax and enjoy breathtaking views of the pond and conservation area in this lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home that has been meticulously maintained. Move-in special $1595 for the first 3 months and $1650 for the remainder of the lease term. A great floor plan has formal living, dining and family room, split bedrooms and nice upgrades. Cooks kitchen boasts of a double oven, plenty of cabinets and a "pass thru" window great when entertaining on the spacious enclosed porch. Plenty of storage in garage. Conveniently located in Canoe Creek Woods close to Florida's Turnpike, St. Cloud Golf Course, shopping centers, and restaurants. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



