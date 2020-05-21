All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1416 Tennessee Ave

1416 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Tennessee Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely 2BR 2BA home with 1,220 SF of living area. The large eat in kitchen features many cabinets for storing all of your favorite kitchen gadgets. Move in ready with fresh paint, new carpet and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the added living area with the 9X16 flex room or relax after a long day on the patio in the large shaded backyard. The large 10X14 storage shed is perfect for the tinkerer in your family and includes a loft, shelving and a work bench. Enjoy the convenience of laundry hook ups in the garage and weekly lawn service included in the rent. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Tennessee Ave have any available units?
1416 Tennessee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Tennessee Ave have?
Some of 1416 Tennessee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Tennessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Tennessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Tennessee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Tennessee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1416 Tennessee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Tennessee Ave offers parking.
Does 1416 Tennessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Tennessee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Tennessee Ave have a pool?
No, 1416 Tennessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Tennessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 1416 Tennessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Tennessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Tennessee Ave has units with dishwashers.

