1416 Tennessee Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this lovely 2BR 2BA home with 1,220 SF of living area. The large eat in kitchen features many cabinets for storing all of your favorite kitchen gadgets. Move in ready with fresh paint, new carpet and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the added living area with the 9X16 flex room or relax after a long day on the patio in the large shaded backyard. The large 10X14 storage shed is perfect for the tinkerer in your family and includes a loft, shelving and a work bench. Enjoy the convenience of laundry hook ups in the garage and weekly lawn service included in the rent. See it today!