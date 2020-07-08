1308 Cinda Court

Amenities

WOW!! 3br 3ba bonus room POOL HOME on spacious corner lot in Canoe Creek woods community in St. Cloud. This well kept home has outstanding curb appeal, with meticulously maintained landscaping, and a versatile floorplan. Formal living room & formal dining room, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, family room off the kitchen, and bonus room at rear of home which leads to the pool area. Kitchen is highlighted by GRANITE COUNTERS, pendant lighting over the breakfast bar, built in DOUBLE WALL OVENS, under cabinet lighting, glass cooktop, and pass through window to the bonus room. UPDATED MASTER BATH with GRANITE VANITY, vessel sink, travertine wall tile, frameless glass enclosed shower with DUAL SHOWER HEADS plus RAIN SHOWER HEAD, and walk in closet. Bath 2 has a tub/shower combo with glass sliding doors and pedestal sink. Bath 3 (pool bath, in the second master bedroom) has a glass enclosed shower as well. SCREEN ENCLOSED, SOLAR HEATED POOL with privacy screening and auto cleaner for the pool. Reclaimed water for the irrigation helps to keep your utility bills low. Attached 2 car garage. Owner will consider one dog, up to 20lbs, with increase in security deposit. Sorry, no cats. LOCATION in St. Cloud is convenient to US-192, FL Turnpike, and East lake Toho. Rent includes fertilization and pest control of the lawn and landscaping. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this one of a kind home today!



