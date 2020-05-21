All apartments in St. Cloud
1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE
1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

1211 Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Connecticut Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy Single Family Home with all the benefits of being in your own home at less than apartment prices. This one bedroom, one bathroom home features a fenced backyard along with a screened front porch with washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

