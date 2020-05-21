1211 Connecticut Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769 St. Cloud
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy Single Family Home with all the benefits of being in your own home at less than apartment prices. This one bedroom, one bathroom home features a fenced backyard along with a screened front porch with washer and dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have any available units?
1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have?
Some of 1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1211 CONNECTICUT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.