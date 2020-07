Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Vintage Home offering Southern Charm in a CORNER OVERSIZE LOT. This AMAZING house offers many updates and a remodeled kitchen, new paint, carpets in bedrooms and tile in common areas.

Conveniently located near the heart of St. Cloud and has no HOA!



4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Featuring a Spacious back porch. Large fence Yard, with Utility Sheds, Indoor Laundry Room.



Please text or call Amanda 407-619-0572 for more details!

MBT Homes is a license Brokerage.