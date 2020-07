Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled beautiful and affordable house in the heart of beautiful sought after St cloud, 2 Bedrooms plus TWO BONUS ROOMS upstairs, fenced private lot, All Appliances including washer and dryer, live close to everything, work, dining, entertainment, highways, shopping, you name you have it. Deposit $1300, 1ST AND LAST rent $1250. Application fee 30, we check credit, background and income. No Pets. NO SMOKING. Hurry before it’s gone, properties in St Cloud rent within days!!