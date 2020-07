Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath in Canoe Creek Woods. Large patio & fenced yard! Mature landscaping. Complete with all appliances including washer and dryer in inside laundry room. All rooms have ceiling fans too! Garage door opener, newer carpets, side by side fridge with ice and water! This is a Pet free and smoke free home. Freshly painted too! LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED! Don't wait, won't last long!