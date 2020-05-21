Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront.Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with fresh new paint and carpet. Screened in porch with large back yard located close to the St. Cloud Lakefront. Lawn Care included. Small dog under 30lbs over a year old allowed with non-refundable $250 pet fee. Breed restrictions. Must carry renter's insurance with dog policy. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 E 5TH STREET have any available units?
1 E 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1 E 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1 E 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 E 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1 E 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1 E 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1 E 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 E 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1 E 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1 E 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1 E 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.