St. Cloud, FL
1 E 5TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 E 5TH STREET

1 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 East 5th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront.Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with fresh new paint and carpet. Screened in porch with large back yard located close to the St. Cloud Lakefront. Lawn Care included. Small dog under 30lbs over a year old allowed with non-refundable $250 pet fee. Breed restrictions. Must carry renter's insurance with dog policy. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

