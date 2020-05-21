1 E 5TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront.Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with fresh new paint and carpet. Screened in porch with large back yard located close to the St. Cloud Lakefront. Lawn Care included. Small dog under 30lbs over a year old allowed with non-refundable $250 pet fee. Breed restrictions. Must carry renter's insurance with dog policy. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.