47 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2082 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1625 Vista Cove Rd
1625 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10 ISLA DR
10 Isla Drive, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
Security Deposit $1,950Non Refundable Cleaning Fee $200Non Refundable Pet Fee $250

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #2
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lighthouse Park
1 Unit Available
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1080 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1080 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL, IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAS PALMAS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BR'S, 2 BA'S, A DINING AREA & THE KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY RM.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9 3Rd St
9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1142 sqft
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR
1255 Ponce Island Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants.
City Guide for St. Augustine, FL

Founded by Spanish colonists in 1565, St. Augustine, Florida is the oldest city in what is now the United States of America. With a legacy of pirate attacks, invasions by competing empires, a huge stone fortress, and being a possession of Spain, then Britain, then Spain again, and finally the U.S., the history of St. Augustine seems more like that of a Caribbean island than a small town in Northern Florida.

The vast and complex past of St. Augustine is what has made the city a popular vacation destination for 200 years (along with its gorgeous beaches and perfect Floridian weather,) but the ancient architecture and colorful history of St. Augustine also make it an enchanting place to live. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the population as 12,975 people, though the urban area is several times larger. St. Augustine is surrounded by rivers, forests, lakes, nature preserves, islets and the Atlantic Ocean, but it's also just a 45-minute drive up I-95 from the center of Jacksonville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Augustine, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Augustine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

