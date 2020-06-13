47 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL with balcony
Founded by Spanish colonists in 1565, St. Augustine, Florida is the oldest city in what is now the United States of America. With a legacy of pirate attacks, invasions by competing empires, a huge stone fortress, and being a possession of Spain, then Britain, then Spain again, and finally the U.S., the history of St. Augustine seems more like that of a Caribbean island than a small town in Northern Florida.
The vast and complex past of St. Augustine is what has made the city a popular vacation destination for 200 years (along with its gorgeous beaches and perfect Floridian weather,) but the ancient architecture and colorful history of St. Augustine also make it an enchanting place to live. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the population as 12,975 people, though the urban area is several times larger. St. Augustine is surrounded by rivers, forests, lakes, nature preserves, islets and the Atlantic Ocean, but it's also just a 45-minute drive up I-95 from the center of Jacksonville. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Augustine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.