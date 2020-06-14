Apartment List
/
FL
/
st augustine
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

47 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL with garage

St. Augustine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2404 sqft
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
747 E Red House Branch Rd
747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2287 sqft
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
805 Golden Lake Loop
805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Golden Lake Loop
513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
Nicely FURNISHED condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
308 Wooded Crossing Circle
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Memorial Day Special!! Rent By June 1 And Take $200 Off Each Of The First Three Month's Rent Amount. Terrific Family Home With Room For Two Cars,One In The Garage And One In The Driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1801 KESWICK RD
1801 Keswick Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1971 sqft
Former model home in a Golf Course community, close to beach and St Augustine Premium Outlets. Lots of upgrades. No carpet on first floor. Master bedroom and two other bedrooms are downstairs, the 4th bedroom is upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
1513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45 Buckley Ct
45 Buckley Ct, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
This Fantastic,Newish 2br/2.5ba Sage Town-home With One Car Garage On A Quiet Street In Cypress Bay Is The Perfect Place To Call Home! The Sage Floor Plan Offers 1,410 Sq. Ft.
City Guide for St. Augustine, FL

Founded by Spanish colonists in 1565, St. Augustine, Florida is the oldest city in what is now the United States of America. With a legacy of pirate attacks, invasions by competing empires, a huge stone fortress, and being a possession of Spain, then Britain, then Spain again, and finally the U.S., the history of St. Augustine seems more like that of a Caribbean island than a small town in Northern Florida.

The vast and complex past of St. Augustine is what has made the city a popular vacation destination for 200 years (along with its gorgeous beaches and perfect Floridian weather,) but the ancient architecture and colorful history of St. Augustine also make it an enchanting place to live. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the population as 12,975 people, though the urban area is several times larger. St. Augustine is surrounded by rivers, forests, lakes, nature preserves, islets and the Atlantic Ocean, but it's also just a 45-minute drive up I-95 from the center of Jacksonville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

