furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
18 Furnished Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
133 Oviedo Street
133 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Downtown Walk To All... Beautifully Updated 2bd/1bth Apartment,Newly Renovated,Lots Of Light,Eat In Kitchen,Ample Closet And Storage,Off Street Parking,Furnished And Shorter Term May Be Possible.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #2
105 Marine Street, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
507 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9 3Rd St
9 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1142 sqft
Fantastic House. Upper Unit Of Duplex. You Will Fall In Love With This High End,Fully Furnished,Turn-key,2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Unit.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Golden Lake Loop
513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
Nicely FURNISHED condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
1513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.
Results within 10 miles of St. Augustine
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 North Shore Circle 1234
345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Heres your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6300 A1A South, A5-3U
6300 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Listen To The Waves From This Fully Furnished Condo "over The Dune" From The Ocean. New Carpet & Living Room Furnishing Plus All The Accutrements Needed To Enjoy Carefree Life At The Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6170 A1A South
6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1399 sqft
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7265 A1A S.
7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1045 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2635 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD
2635 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2808 sqft
This fully furnished stunning oceanfront vacation home is the epitome of luxury living. Located close to Ponte Vedra Beach & 11 miles from Historic St. Augustine.
