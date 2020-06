Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June. Lawn Service Is Included In The Rent. Huge Yard With Nice Back Porch For Outdoor Relaxation. Plenty Of Off Street Parking In The Driveway. Needed To Move In: 1st Month Rent,Last Month Rent,Security Deposit. Background And Credit Check Required.