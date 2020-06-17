All apartments in South Pasadena
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7979 Sailboat Key Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

7979 Sailboat Key Blvd S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 br/2 bath condo available for annual rental, turnkey furnished, located in upscale, gated complex of Harbourside. Waterviews overlooking Boca Ciega Bay from every room, come and watch the dolphins and manatees play! Relax on your balcony, or enjoy breakfast in the nook in the updated kitchen, and watch the marina and tennis courts from your 5th floor vantage point! Just bring your toothbrush, and move right in. This gated community with amenities galore offers an active clubhouse, fitness centers, heated pools, and 1.5 miles walkway around the private island, resort-style living! For your additional comfort, washer & dryer in unit, 1 covered parking space included. Sorry, no pets and no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
