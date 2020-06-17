7979 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 br/2 bath condo available for annual rental, turnkey furnished, located in upscale, gated complex of Harbourside. Waterviews overlooking Boca Ciega Bay from every room, come and watch the dolphins and manatees play! Relax on your balcony, or enjoy breakfast in the nook in the updated kitchen, and watch the marina and tennis courts from your 5th floor vantage point! Just bring your toothbrush, and move right in. This gated community with amenities galore offers an active clubhouse, fitness centers, heated pools, and 1.5 miles walkway around the private island, resort-style living! For your additional comfort, washer & dryer in unit, 1 covered parking space included. Sorry, no pets and no smoking