South Pasadena, FL
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · (727) 644-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway. Condo comes completely furnished! Includes linens, towels, furnished kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, TV and electronics. Mexican plate collection is for display only. Just bring your toothbrush and clothing to appreciate all the amenities of this waterfront community.
Tenants are NOT Permitted Pets and No Smoking. Enjoy the sunsets from your furnished balcony, and watch as the Dolphins swim and play. Active clubhouse has a full social agenda. Harbourside Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts (with pickle ball court), 2 two fitness centers, jacuzzi, saunas, shuffleboard, outdoor grilling, car wash station with vacuum and air, marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded boat slips, and a 1.5 mile walking/jogging path around Island . No boat slip with this unit, however there are slips for lease. Enjoy living the Resort life style at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is pet friendly.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
