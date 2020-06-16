7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway. Condo comes completely furnished! Includes linens, towels, furnished kitchen with dishes, pots and pans, TV and electronics. Mexican plate collection is for display only. Just bring your toothbrush and clothing to appreciate all the amenities of this waterfront community.

Tenants are NOT Permitted Pets and No Smoking. Enjoy the sunsets from your furnished balcony, and watch as the Dolphins swim and play. Active clubhouse has a full social agenda. Harbourside Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts (with pickle ball court), 2 two fitness centers, jacuzzi, saunas, shuffleboard, outdoor grilling, car wash station with vacuum and air, marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded boat slips, and a 1.5 mile walking/jogging path around Island . No boat slip with this unit, however there are slips for lease. Enjoy living the Resort life style at its best.