Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Gated 55 plus community. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath waterfront first floor, professionally remodeled, designer furnishings. Gourmet kitchen. Every possible amenity you will need is there. Really nice unit with covered parking. Washer Dryer inside the condo. Waterfront views, private screened in Lanai. Hurricane shutters, His and Hers fitness center, Club house, 1.25 mile walking trail, 6 pools, tennis courts, picnic bbq grills, tiki huts. Minutes to shopping, beaches and fine dining