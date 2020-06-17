All apartments in South Pasadena
7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403

7625 Sun Island Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
55 Plus Waterfront Furnished Condo - Annual Rental - 55 plus gated community with 24-hour guard house - Beautifully furnished updated turn key condo on the top floor of the waterfront Heritage building at the Bay Island Condos. This 1 bedroom 1 bath is light and bright and comes fully furnished with all the amenities you need to simply move in. Ceramic tile thru out, an updated kitchen with a pass-through breakfast bar, self-closing wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, queen size bed, lots of dresser / chest storage. The updated bathroom includes a fully tiled shower with beautiful glass doors. Boca Ciega Bay views from your bedroom, living room as well as the private balcony. The unit also has high impact double pane windows & slider, and a front screened storm door to let in the bay breeze. Included with this rental is a covered carport, outside storage locker, laundry room just outside the front door by the elevator, access to 6 heated pools, a newly renovated clubhouse with cards, crafts, library, billiards, fitness gym and sauna, 1.5-mile walking path around the island with mostly water views, BBQ/Tiki hut picnic area and tennis courts.

Pending Application

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have any available units?
7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have?
Some of 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 pet-friendly?
No, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have a pool?
Yes, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 has a pool.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7625 Sun Island Drive S, Unit 403 does not have units with air conditioning.
