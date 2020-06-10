7055 South Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming home in beautiful waterfront community has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1 car garage and oversized laundry room. This is the ideal place to call home. Sugary sands of St Pete Beach are a short 5 minute drive over the causeway....so many restaurants and fun things to do. This location in South Pasadena is ideal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have any available units?
7055 S SHORE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have?
Some of 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7055 S SHORE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.