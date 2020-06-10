All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7055 S SHORE DRIVE S
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:55 AM

7055 S SHORE DRIVE S

7055 South Shore Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7055 South Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming home in beautiful waterfront community has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1 car garage and oversized laundry room. This is the ideal place to call home. Sugary sands of St Pete Beach are a short 5 minute drive over the causeway....so many restaurants and fun things to do. This location in South Pasadena is ideal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have any available units?
7055 S SHORE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have?
Some of 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7055 S SHORE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg