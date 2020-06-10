7055 S SHORE DRIVE S

Amenities

on-site laundry garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming home in beautiful waterfront community has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1 car garage and oversized laundry room. This is the ideal place to call home. Sugary sands of St Pete Beach are a short 5 minute drive over the causeway....so many restaurants and fun things to do. This location in South Pasadena is ideal.