South Pasadena, FL
6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

6945 Hibiscus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Hibiscus Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in South Pasadena - 5 mins to St Pete Beach, 10 mins to I-275. Standalone building on shared lot with residential property. Separate parking for unit B. Shared large fenced yard for pets, and outdoor fun. You enter through a mud room (great for extra storage) into the Living Room with ample windows for light and airy ambiance. The long flexible room can be used for office or dining. The kitchen is central with connections to Master Bed, Bath, and 2nd Bedroom. Room and possible hookups for washer and dryer (W/D not included in rent). New AC and water heater. Available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have any available units?
6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have?
Some of 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S has units with air conditioning.
