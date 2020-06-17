6945 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in South Pasadena - 5 mins to St Pete Beach, 10 mins to I-275. Standalone building on shared lot with residential property. Separate parking for unit B. Shared large fenced yard for pets, and outdoor fun. You enter through a mud room (great for extra storage) into the Living Room with ample windows for light and airy ambiance. The long flexible room can be used for office or dining. The kitchen is central with connections to Master Bed, Bath, and 2nd Bedroom. Room and possible hookups for washer and dryer (W/D not included in rent). New AC and water heater. Available today!