1848 SHORE DRIVE S

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Don't miss this beautiful condo with SWEEPING Open Water + SUNSET views of Boca Ciega Bay for RENT in South Pasadena. This gorgeous 2/2 condo will draw you immediately to the breathtaking views of the Bay as you enter the front door. Enjoy your days and evenings watching the manatee, dolphins and wildlife intermingle, as well as, the boaters who stop by 'Bikini Island' for a dip, all from your newly redone L-Shaped screened-in patio! This unit boasts beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main living area, tile in the kitchen, baths and bedrooms. With a new HVAC system (2018) and Hurricane Windows (2016) in the bedrooms, you enjoy a quiet (noise reduction) and comfortable nights sleep. BRAND NEW hurricane rated windows/sliders are scheduled to complete the last of the window renovations. The building is also freshly painted with a newer roof so all of the big ticket items are complete. This condo feels closer to 1500sf, with the open floor plan, and the bedrooms and nicely updated bathrooms are just down the hallway, and nicely separated from the main gathering area. Located in such a great niche in South Pasadena, you are only a short bike ride to St Pete Beach and all of the wonderful restaurants, hot spots, grocery stores and other attractions St Pete Beach is known for. This condo home is one in a million. Look no more, and enjoy your new waterfront condominium today. Call to schedule your private viewing today.