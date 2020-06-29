All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

1848 SHORE DRIVE S

1848 Shore Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Don't miss this beautiful condo with SWEEPING Open Water + SUNSET views of Boca Ciega Bay for RENT in South Pasadena. This gorgeous 2/2 condo will draw you immediately to the breathtaking views of the Bay as you enter the front door. Enjoy your days and evenings watching the manatee, dolphins and wildlife intermingle, as well as, the boaters who stop by 'Bikini Island' for a dip, all from your newly redone L-Shaped screened-in patio! This unit boasts beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main living area, tile in the kitchen, baths and bedrooms. With a new HVAC system (2018) and Hurricane Windows (2016) in the bedrooms, you enjoy a quiet (noise reduction) and comfortable nights sleep. BRAND NEW hurricane rated windows/sliders are scheduled to complete the last of the window renovations. The building is also freshly painted with a newer roof so all of the big ticket items are complete. This condo feels closer to 1500sf, with the open floor plan, and the bedrooms and nicely updated bathrooms are just down the hallway, and nicely separated from the main gathering area. Located in such a great niche in South Pasadena, you are only a short bike ride to St Pete Beach and all of the wonderful restaurants, hot spots, grocery stores and other attractions St Pete Beach is known for. This condo home is one in a million. Look no more, and enjoy your new waterfront condominium today. Call to schedule your private viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have any available units?
1848 SHORE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have?
Some of 1848 SHORE DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 SHORE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1848 SHORE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 SHORE DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 SHORE DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1848 SHORE DRIVE S has units with air conditioning.

