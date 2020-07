Amenities

**UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL** Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath Boca Ciega Apt II Condo with covered patio in the front and private screened in patio in the back. This quiet waterfront condo community offers community shuffle board and swimming pool overlooking beautiful Boca Ciega Bay. Water, sewer, garbage included with the rent. Your very own washer/dryer located in your private outside storage space. Sorry no pets per association rules. Hurry, this won't last long.