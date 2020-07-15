All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1819 SHORE DR S #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
1819 SHORE DR S #103
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1819 SHORE DR S #103

1819 Shore Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1819 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to this large first floor condo in popular Shore View - Please call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this home. Available for annual lease. Spacious 910 square foot one-bedroom, one bath property. Enjoy this quiet 55+ community that is beautifully landscaped and directly on the Intracoastal Waterway. Immaculate unit has fantastic waterfront view from Florida Room with its wall of windows facing Boca Ciega Bay. It also has plenty of storage space. The spectacular Galley Kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, glass subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets and a movable island. Includes all new stainless-steel appliances. Gas cooktop perfect for cooking at a controlled temperature. New cabinets, hardware, and laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bath. Designer wood blinds in all rooms. Updated bathroom with delightful rainfall nozzle shower head completes the "spa" atmosphere. Great Room/Living area is over-sized and leads to open Florida Room. Add a sofa bed here to double as Guest Room for visitors. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet with Bathroom just across the hall. The entire condo has just been repainted and is ready for you to move right in. Step out your back door to enjoy the waterfront and numerous amenities including the community heated pool, the patio and cooking area with BBQ grill and Laundry Room on every floor. Gas, water, garbage, and basic cable TV included in monthly rent. Convenient location near shops, restaurants and beautiful Gulf beaches. $75 Tenant Processing Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4709699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have any available units?
1819 SHORE DR S #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have?
Some of 1819 SHORE DR S #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 SHORE DR S #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 SHORE DR S #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 SHORE DR S #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 offer parking?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 does not offer parking.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have a pool?
Yes, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 has a pool.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have accessible units?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 SHORE DR S #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 SHORE DR S #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with BalconiesSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FL
Ridgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg