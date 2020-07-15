1819 SHORE DR S #103

Amenities

Welcome to this large first floor condo in popular Shore View - Please call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this home. Available for annual lease. Spacious 910 square foot one-bedroom, one bath property. Enjoy this quiet 55+ community that is beautifully landscaped and directly on the Intracoastal Waterway. Immaculate unit has fantastic waterfront view from Florida Room with its wall of windows facing Boca Ciega Bay. It also has plenty of storage space. The spectacular Galley Kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, glass subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets and a movable island. Includes all new stainless-steel appliances. Gas cooktop perfect for cooking at a controlled temperature. New cabinets, hardware, and laminate wood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bath. Designer wood blinds in all rooms. Updated bathroom with delightful rainfall nozzle shower head completes the "spa" atmosphere. Great Room/Living area is over-sized and leads to open Florida Room. Add a sofa bed here to double as Guest Room for visitors. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet with Bathroom just across the hall. The entire condo has just been repainted and is ready for you to move right in. Step out your back door to enjoy the waterfront and numerous amenities including the community heated pool, the patio and cooking area with BBQ grill and Laundry Room on every floor. Gas, water, garbage, and basic cable TV included in monthly rent. Convenient location near shops, restaurants and beautiful Gulf beaches. $75 Tenant Processing Fee.



No Pets Allowed



