All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207

1328 Pasadena Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community. Living room has sliding glass doors to the screened in balcony. Dining room table seats 6. The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, eat-in kitchen and pantry. Dishes and cookware not included. Each bedroom has queen bed suite. Master also has French door to balcony and ensuite bath with shower. Hall bathroom has tub/shower and vanity. Extra hall closet. W/D in unit. 1 Covered Parking space + 1 other assigned. Pool and 24-hour Fitness Center. Located near Palms Hospital, St Pete Beach, Gulfport, Stetson Law. Utilities included: Water, sewer, trash and basic cable TV. FIRST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT PLUS SECURITY. $100 HOA application fee for single or couple or additional $35/person if roommate, in addition to $50/person background check fee. No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1933003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have any available units?
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have?
Some of 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 offers parking.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have a pool?
Yes, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 has a pool.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have accessible units?
No, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg