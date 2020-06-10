Amenities

1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community. Living room has sliding glass doors to the screened in balcony. Dining room table seats 6. The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, eat-in kitchen and pantry. Dishes and cookware not included. Each bedroom has queen bed suite. Master also has French door to balcony and ensuite bath with shower. Hall bathroom has tub/shower and vanity. Extra hall closet. W/D in unit. 1 Covered Parking space + 1 other assigned. Pool and 24-hour Fitness Center. Located near Palms Hospital, St Pete Beach, Gulfport, Stetson Law. Utilities included: Water, sewer, trash and basic cable TV. FIRST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT PLUS SECURITY. $100 HOA application fee for single or couple or additional $35/person if roommate, in addition to $50/person background check fee. No pets, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



