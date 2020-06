Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautiful 2nd floor 1br/1ba unit has just been completely renovated and updated! Brand new kitchen cabinets

with gorgeous quartz counters, new gas stove/oven, brand new mini split air conditioner, nicely updated bathroom

with glass shower enclosure, new Elfa walk-in closet, new window blinds, freshly painted. 1 assigned parking space,

on-site laundry. Feels fresh and new! Amazing South Miami location close to Metrorail, US1, University of Miami and

highways.