6200 SW 63rd Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

6200 SW 63rd Ave

6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue · (305) 444-7111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters. Other features include grass backyard, children's playground, laundry room, shed storage and circular driveway. The home is located minutes to University of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Sunset Place and major highways. Responsible college students are welcome with parent guarantees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have any available units?
6200 SW 63rd Ave has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have?
Some of 6200 SW 63rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 SW 63rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6200 SW 63rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 SW 63rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6200 SW 63rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave offer parking?
No, 6200 SW 63rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 SW 63rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have a pool?
No, 6200 SW 63rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6200 SW 63rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 SW 63rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 SW 63rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 SW 63rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
