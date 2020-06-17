6200 SW 63rd Ave

Amenities

View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters. Other features include grass backyard, children's playground, laundry room, shed storage and circular driveway. The home is located minutes to University of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Sunset Place and major highways. Responsible college students are welcome with parent guarantees.