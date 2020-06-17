All apartments in South Miami
6001 SW 70th St

6001 Southwest 70th Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
pool
pool table
internet access
new construction
Only asking for 2 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Beautiful Furnished 1 BED 1 BATH condo located within few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail. Unit has a spacious interior, balcony, fully equipped kitchen with stainless still appliances, washer and dryer in the unit. This building has access control entry, 24 hour fitness center, garden, pool with sun deck, billiard room, and internet cafe. Water included in the rent....EASY TO SHOW IT....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 SW 70th St have any available units?
6001 SW 70th St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6001 SW 70th St have?
Some of 6001 SW 70th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 SW 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
6001 SW 70th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 SW 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 6001 SW 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 6001 SW 70th St offer parking?
No, 6001 SW 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 6001 SW 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 SW 70th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 SW 70th St have a pool?
Yes, 6001 SW 70th St has a pool.
Does 6001 SW 70th St have accessible units?
No, 6001 SW 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 SW 70th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 SW 70th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 SW 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 SW 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.
