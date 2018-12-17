All apartments in South Bradenton
South Bradenton, FL
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W

3441 51st Avenue Circle West · (941) 751-0670
Location

3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside. Master suite has Queen bed, walk in closet, shower with built in bench, lots of cabinets and granite counters. One guest bedroom has a King bed, the other a Queen bed and the bath has a tub/shower with Corian counters. The large enclosed patio has lots of natural light and views abundant foliage. Community has clubhouse, two swimming pools, tennis and shuffleboard courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have any available units?
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W does offer parking.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.
