3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill tennis court

Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside. Master suite has Queen bed, walk in closet, shower with built in bench, lots of cabinets and granite counters. One guest bedroom has a King bed, the other a Queen bed and the bath has a tub/shower with Corian counters. The large enclosed patio has lots of natural light and views abundant foliage. Community has clubhouse, two swimming pools, tennis and shuffleboard courts.