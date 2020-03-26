All apartments in South Apopka
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:35 PM

17 East Celeste Street

17 Celeste Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Celeste Street, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East Celeste Street have any available units?
17 East Celeste Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
Is 17 East Celeste Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East Celeste Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East Celeste Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 East Celeste Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 East Celeste Street offer parking?
No, 17 East Celeste Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 East Celeste Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East Celeste Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East Celeste Street have a pool?
Yes, 17 East Celeste Street has a pool.
Does 17 East Celeste Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East Celeste Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East Celeste Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 East Celeste Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 East Celeste Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 East Celeste Street does not have units with air conditioning.
