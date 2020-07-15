Apartment List
south apopka
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

256 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2293 Aloe Aly
2293 Aloe Alley, South Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2302 sqft
Amazing 2- Story 4/3 Home in Apopka! - Amazing 2-Story 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Apopka, FL! Spacious living area, leads back to the charming kitchen with direct access to the screened-in porch.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Apopka

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
730 Cavan Drive
730 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3944 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! LARGE// New 5 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a Breckenridge community of Apopka.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
622 Falling Oak Cove
622 Falling Oak Cove, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1815 sqft
Luxury High Ceiling Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Apopka! - Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Apopka FL! Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout the entire home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1360 WOODFIELD OAKS DRIVE
1360 Woodfield Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1498 sqft
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodfield Oaks. A newer roof was installed and newer AC and many more. The home has a very open floor plan with high ceilings. Split bedroom plan.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
47 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
57 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$913
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
35 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
27 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,115
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
3 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Last updated July 15 at 04:49 AM
29 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
14 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3400 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
592 ROUZER STREET
592 Rouzer Street, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
Three bedroom two bathroom home with relaxing screened patio in desirable Magnolia Oaks Ridge! Master boasts walk in closet and master bathroom has a garden tub.
City Guide for South Apopka, FL

Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.

South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in South Apopka, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Apopka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

