Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:33 AM

271 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Apopka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Apopka

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1247 Lacey Oak Drive
1247 Lacey Oak Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1360 WOODFIELD OAKS DRIVE
1360 Woodfield Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1498 sqft
Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodfield Oaks. A newer roof was installed and newer AC and many more. The home has a very open floor plan with high ceilings. Split bedroom plan.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1048 Pavia Dr
1048 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1711 sqft
$1790 - New Executive Town Home - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath / 1 Car Garage | Community Pool | Gated Subdivision Elevate your lifestyle by living in a new 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd
1768 Saddleback Ridge Road, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
1768 Saddleback Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Very well maintained 2br/2ba home conveniently located in the Heart of Apopka near shopping, & major roadways!! - Available August 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
62 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 06:02am
45 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
City Guide for South Apopka, FL

Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.

South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Apopka, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Apopka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

