3 bedroom apartments
282 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL
990 Berry Leaf Ct. Available 06/15/20 Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.
1231 Countrymen Court
1231 Countrymen Court, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1703 sqft
LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (APOPKA) - This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen. All tile on 1st floor.
830 Grand Hilltop Drive
830 Grand Hilltop Drive, South Apopka, FL
830 Grand Hilltop Drive - 830 Grand Hilltop Drive No Pets Allowed (RLNE4834017)
1679 South Central Avenue
1679 Central Avenue, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1325 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1440 Eden Drive
1440 Eden Drive, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1264 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Apopka, FL is now available.
1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD
1015 Apopka Boulevard, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Check out this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka with an oversized yard.
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Breckenridge
795 Cavan Drive
795 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage.
Breckenridge
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive
1556 Margarete Crescent Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1544 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
3028 ALESSA LOOP
3028 Alessa Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome now available to call home.
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1360 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
7560 Groveoak Drive
7560 Groveoak Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.
Rolling Oaks
1548 Silver Fox Circle
1548 Silver Fox Circle, Orange County, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,924 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Rolling Oaks
1558 Jaguar Circle
1558 Jaguar Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1490 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
