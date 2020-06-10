752 TROPICAL CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and large rooms maximize the space perfectly. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and high-quality appliances. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. The home has a bonus loft area, perfect for an office, den, or game room. Get ready to relax poolside on the newly installed porch. The beautiful landscaping provides complete privacy in this tropical oasis. This is the perfect place to enjoy all that Florida has to offer. Located near all of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment this home is truly one of a kind. Schedule your private tour now! LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT!!