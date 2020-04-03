All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

6005 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 408-6622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit S4 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
JUST BECAME AVAILABLE FOR MARCH, 2019. Escape the cold on beautiful Siesta Key, Florida. 2 bedroom 2 bath villa at Provincial Gardens. Spend your winter sitting on the white powdery sand of Crescent beach or swimming in the Olympic size pool at Aloha Kai. Enjoy the tropical landscape in your private courtyard or spend the evening on the pier watching fish and wildlife. Villa has been updated and tastefully decorated. Turnkey furnished with everything you need. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry not available for January, February or April, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
