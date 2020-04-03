6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

JUST BECAME AVAILABLE FOR MARCH, 2019. Escape the cold on beautiful Siesta Key, Florida. 2 bedroom 2 bath villa at Provincial Gardens. Spend your winter sitting on the white powdery sand of Crescent beach or swimming in the Olympic size pool at Aloha Kai. Enjoy the tropical landscape in your private courtyard or spend the evening on the pier watching fish and wildlife. Villa has been updated and tastefully decorated. Turnkey furnished with everything you need. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry not available for January, February or April, 2019