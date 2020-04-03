All apartments in Siesta Key
Siesta Key, FL
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

5637 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5637 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom at White Sands Village is just steps away from public beach access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Condo has been 100% renovated and features fresh paint, all new floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new showers, new beds and linens and art work. Enjoy an evening of balmy breezes while on the patio or take the short drive into the village for all its shopping and dining options.
1 small dog allowed under 25 lbs. No cats per association. 14 day minimum up to 6 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
