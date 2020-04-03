5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom at White Sands Village is just steps away from public beach access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Condo has been 100% renovated and features fresh paint, all new floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new showers, new beds and linens and art work. Enjoy an evening of balmy breezes while on the patio or take the short drive into the village for all its shopping and dining options.

1 small dog allowed under 25 lbs. No cats per association. 14 day minimum up to 6 month lease available.