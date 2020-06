Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON, Siesta Key! Voted number 1 by Mr. Beach. 3 rd floor condo in an elevator building, directly across form the public beach, no obstructions to toes in the sand. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. King bed, queen bed and a full bed. Granite counters counters with stainless steal appliances and a lanai over looking the heated pool. There are also 2 grill areas for cooking out. Island life at its best.