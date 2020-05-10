All apartments in Siesta Key
Siesta Key, FL
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE

5577 Contento Drive · (941) 544-8298
Location

5577 Contento Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles. Easy access to fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, the beach, shopping, dining, and entertainment. An inviting OPEN FLOOR PLAN offers porcelain tile, high ceilings, and an expansive kitchen-, dining-, great-room combo. Situated on both ends of the home, are large bedrooms and ensuite private bathrooms. If sun, water, and relaxation are on your bucket list, look NO FURTHER! Immediately off the back sliding glass doors, a generous pool-deck is equipped with outdoor dining for 6, a grill, and stay-cool surfacing provides excellent OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING space, day and/or night. Overlooking the Grand Canal and surrounded with tropical landscaping, the private pool is complete with Pebble Tec surface and sun deck. Have your favorite beverage while sitting on the dock watching the snook gather below you. You may even see a manatee or two! This fabulous home is new to the rental market. Book today; your paradise awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have any available units?
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have?
Some of 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5577 CONTENTO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
