5577 CONTENTO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles. Easy access to fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, the beach, shopping, dining, and entertainment. An inviting OPEN FLOOR PLAN offers porcelain tile, high ceilings, and an expansive kitchen-, dining-, great-room combo. Situated on both ends of the home, are large bedrooms and ensuite private bathrooms. If sun, water, and relaxation are on your bucket list, look NO FURTHER! Immediately off the back sliding glass doors, a generous pool-deck is equipped with outdoor dining for 6, a grill, and stay-cool surfacing provides excellent OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING space, day and/or night. Overlooking the Grand Canal and surrounded with tropical landscaping, the private pool is complete with Pebble Tec surface and sun deck. Have your favorite beverage while sitting on the dock watching the snook gather below you. You may even see a manatee or two! This fabulous home is new to the rental market. Book today; your paradise awaits!