5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA

Amenities
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000
The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home. It is ideally located on a quiet street right across the street from the beach at Access 7 and walking distance to shops and restaurants, and yes, the complex has a heated saltwater pool. The single family home can be rented independently, or a combination of one or two villas. The home is not attached to the villas. The master bedroom is furnished with Tommy Bahama furnishings, a king bed and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen sized bed with a half bath added in 2016. Two twin beds make up the third bedroom. A queen size inflatable bed is available for guests. Our second bath has a full-size tub/shower. Our home is well equipped with outdoor showers, beach buggy, beach chairs, sand toys, pack and play and a high chair. Naturally, High Speed Internet/WiFi is included. Small dogs are allowed with Owners approval. Book 1 unit or all 3!