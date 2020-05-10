All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:03 PM

5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA

5316 Calle De Siesta · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Main House · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000

The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home. It is ideally located on a quiet street right across the street from the beach at Access 7 and walking distance to shops and restaurants, and yes, the complex has a heated saltwater pool. The single family home can be rented independently, or a combination of one or two villas. The home is not attached to the villas. The master bedroom is furnished with Tommy Bahama furnishings, a king bed and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen sized bed with a half bath added in 2016. Two twin beds make up the third bedroom. A queen size inflatable bed is available for guests. Our second bath has a full-size tub/shower. Our home is well equipped with outdoor showers, beach buggy, beach chairs, sand toys, pack and play and a high chair. Naturally, High Speed Internet/WiFi is included. Small dogs are allowed with Owners approval. Book 1 unit or all 3!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have any available units?
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have?
Some of 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA currently offering any rent specials?
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA is pet friendly.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA offer parking?
Yes, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA does offer parking.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have a pool?
Yes, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA has a pool.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have accessible units?
No, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA does not have units with air conditioning.
