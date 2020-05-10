5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000



The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home. It is ideally located on a quiet street right across the street from the beach at Access 7 and walking distance to shops and restaurants, and yes, the complex has a heated saltwater pool. The single family home can be rented independently, or a combination of one or two villas. The home is not attached to the villas. The master bedroom is furnished with Tommy Bahama furnishings, a king bed and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen sized bed with a half bath added in 2016. Two twin beds make up the third bedroom. A queen size inflatable bed is available for guests. Our second bath has a full-size tub/shower. Our home is well equipped with outdoor showers, beach buggy, beach chairs, sand toys, pack and play and a high chair. Naturally, High Speed Internet/WiFi is included. Small dogs are allowed with Owners approval. Book 1 unit or all 3!