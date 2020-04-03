5108 CALLE MINORGA

Amenities

A rare gem located in the heart of Siesta Key Village, this 2nd floor unit is light, bright, and spacious. It is mere steps away from the amazing entertainment, shopping and dining that are unique to the Key. With a very short walk, your toes are in pure white, soft as powder quartz sand. Enjoy an endless summer and incredible sunsets! The residence has been updated with tile, granite, and crown molding throughout.

New kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances will please the cook in your group. A sliding glass door provides ample natural light, and the open floor plan allows for maximum enjoyment for the entire family with zero wasted space. Bedrooms include plenty of closet and storage space. This beautiful unit comes equipped with beach chairs, umbrella, cooler, beach towels, and all the essentials that turn a good beach stay into a great one. Please note, this property may be rented daily, weekly, or monthly. Inquire for rates.