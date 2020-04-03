All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5108 CALLE MINORGA

5108 Calle Minorga · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5108 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5108 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A rare gem located in the heart of Siesta Key Village, this 2nd floor unit is light, bright, and spacious. It is mere steps away from the amazing entertainment, shopping and dining that are unique to the Key. With a very short walk, your toes are in pure white, soft as powder quartz sand. Enjoy an endless summer and incredible sunsets! The residence has been updated with tile, granite, and crown molding throughout.
New kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances will please the cook in your group. A sliding glass door provides ample natural light, and the open floor plan allows for maximum enjoyment for the entire family with zero wasted space. Bedrooms include plenty of closet and storage space. This beautiful unit comes equipped with beach chairs, umbrella, cooler, beach towels, and all the essentials that turn a good beach stay into a great one. Please note, this property may be rented daily, weekly, or monthly. Inquire for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have any available units?
5108 CALLE MINORGA has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have?
Some of 5108 CALLE MINORGA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 CALLE MINORGA currently offering any rent specials?
5108 CALLE MINORGA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 CALLE MINORGA pet-friendly?
No, 5108 CALLE MINORGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA offer parking?
No, 5108 CALLE MINORGA does not offer parking.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 CALLE MINORGA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have a pool?
No, 5108 CALLE MINORGA does not have a pool.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have accessible units?
No, 5108 CALLE MINORGA does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 CALLE MINORGA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 CALLE MINORGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 CALLE MINORGA does not have units with air conditioning.
