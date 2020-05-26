All apartments in Siesta Key
Find more places like 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Siesta Key, FL
/
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:56 AM

4532 WOODSIDE ROAD

4532 Woodside Road · (941) 544-8298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Siesta Key
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242
Siesta Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to the ISLAND LIFE! This BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom WATERFRONT home will help melt away the hustle and bustle.
Nestled on private street with only 14 waterfront homes. The home is FRESHLY updated both inside and out. Tile throughout the open living room, kitchen and eat-in dining area. You’ll love the split plan with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, both with spacious bathrooms.

Open the house to the screened lanai with large sliding doors. Enjoy the island breeze while you relax around the pool, with the amazing backdrop of Siesta Key’s Grand Canal. Live worry free with impact windows, doors and sliders in this well-built home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have any available units?
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have?
Some of 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD has a pool.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4532 WOODSIDE ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms
Siesta Key Apartments with PoolSiesta Key Furnished Apartments
Siesta Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL
Rotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity