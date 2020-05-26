4532 WOODSIDE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to the ISLAND LIFE! This BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom WATERFRONT home will help melt away the hustle and bustle.

Nestled on private street with only 14 waterfront homes. The home is FRESHLY updated both inside and out. Tile throughout the open living room, kitchen and eat-in dining area. You’ll love the split plan with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, both with spacious bathrooms.



Open the house to the screened lanai with large sliding doors. Enjoy the island breeze while you relax around the pool, with the amazing backdrop of Siesta Key’s Grand Canal. Live worry free with impact windows, doors and sliders in this well-built home.