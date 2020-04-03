432 AVENIDA DE MAYO

Amenities
Whether you are looking for an ADVENTURE-PACKED GETAWAY or a TRANQUIL DESTINATION...look no further! The HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER island of Siesta Key will do the trick!!! This home is just down the street from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Located just behind all the hustle and bustle of the village, this NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY includes a main home and cottage with granite throughout, new appliances, fresh paint, and beach decor. FULL OF CHARACTER, the main home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The ADORABLE cottage offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, with sofa sleeper in living room. Book the two together or individually. Give us a shout and let’s get your perfect stay planned today!