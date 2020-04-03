All apartments in Siesta Key
432 AVENIDA DE MAYO

432 Avenida De Mayo · (941) 544-8298
Location

432 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Whether you are looking for an ADVENTURE-PACKED GETAWAY or a TRANQUIL DESTINATION...look no further! The HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER island of Siesta Key will do the trick!!! This home is just down the street from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Located just behind all the hustle and bustle of the village, this NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY includes a main home and cottage with granite throughout, new appliances, fresh paint, and beach decor. FULL OF CHARACTER, the main home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The ADORABLE cottage offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, with sofa sleeper in living room. Book the two together or individually. Give us a shout and let’s get your perfect stay planned today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have any available units?
432 AVENIDA DE MAYO has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have?
Some of 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO currently offering any rent specials?
432 AVENIDA DE MAYO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO pet-friendly?
No, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO offer parking?
No, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not offer parking.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have a pool?
No, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have a pool.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have accessible units?
No, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have accessible units.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have units with air conditioning.
