432 AVENIDA DE MAYO

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Whether you are looking for an ADVENTURE-PACKED GETAWAY or a TRANQUIL DESTINATION...look no further! The HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER island of Siesta Key will do the trick!!! This home is just down the street from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Located just behind all the hustle and bustle of the village, this NEWLY REMODELED PROPERTY includes a main home and cottage with granite throughout, new appliances, fresh paint, and beach decor. FULL OF CHARACTER, the main home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The ADORABLE cottage offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, with sofa sleeper in living room. Book the two together or individually. Give us a shout and let’s get your perfect stay planned today!